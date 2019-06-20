Two boys wanted for double robbery in Northampton park

Two boys are wanted by police after carrying out a double robbery in a Northampton park yesterday.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two robberies were reported in Abington Park yesterday (Wednesday, June 19) - both of which saw bikes stolen from under 18s.

The incidents happened between 3.40pm and 3.50pm when one boy was approached by two other boys at the park entrance in Wellingborough Road and had his bike stolen from him,

Shortly afterwards, another boy had his bike stolen by the same two boys near the boating lake.

The first robber is described as a tall mixed race boy, aged between 16 and 18, of average build, wearing a dark hoody with a red bandana face covering.

The second offender is described as a tall boy, of average build, wearing a dark tracksuit with a hoody and a black face-covering.

One of the bikes (pictured) was a 27-gear silver and orange Voodoo Canzo mountain bike with gold and black front suspension.

Anyone who saw the incidents or has information about them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.