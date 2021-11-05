Two arrested and deadly knife seized during raid on Wellingborough drug dealing den
"Another weapon off our streets," say police after swoop nets blade and quantity of class A narcotics
Officers seized this deadly knife during a raid on a suspected drug dealing den in Wellingborough on Thursday (November 4).
Police armed with Tasers arrested two men on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A narcotics during the swoop on an address off West Street.
One officer involved in the raid tweeted: "We seized a quantity of class A drugs and also this lethal weapon that was ready for use.
"Neighbourhood Policing Teams are are tackling drug gangs relentlessly every day, to make your communities safer. It's another weapon off the streets."
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed today (Friday) that two men, aged 38 and 56, were arrested but have since been released under investigation.