Two arrested after Wellingborough road rage incident

A driver was threatened after a road rage incident on the edge of Wellingborough.

Two men have been arrested after the incident at the London Road/Turnells Mill Lane roundabout at about 8pm on September 18.

In an appeal launched today (October 4) police said a man was driving in London Road, towards Wellingborough, when he was overtaken by a dark grey Volkswagen Golf.

The Golf stopped in front of him at the roundabout and two white men got out and confronted him aggressively before driving off.

A 25-year-old Northampton man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail.

A 27-year-old Wellingborough man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: "Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who saw the altercation, or who has information about it, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."