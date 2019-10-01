Two 15-year-old boys wielding machete arrested in Northampton

Two boys spotted with a machete near Northampton train station were later arrested at McDonald's in St James Retail Park.

Police were called at 5.52pm on Saturday, September 28, after receiving a report of two males seen with a machete in Marefair.

The two boys were first spotted in Marefair brandishing a weapon.

They were both later identified at McDonald's in St James’ Retail Park and arrested.

The first 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The second 15-year-old boy was arrested for possession of drugs with intent to supply, which has resulted in him being charged.

He was charged with possession of intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine), possession of intent to supply class B (cannabis), and finally possession of class A drugs (cocaine).

He has been bailed for a hearing at Northampton Magistrates' Court.