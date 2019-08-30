Twenty-two-year-old Northampton man charged with the murder of Glenn Davies

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Glenn Davies, police have revealed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Detectives investigating the murder of Glenn Davies have charged a Northampton man with murder. Michael Taiwo, aged 22, from The Mounts, will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday, August 30.

"Mr Davies, 25, was assaulted in The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square, shortly before midnight last Saturday. He died at the University Hospital in Coventry the following day. Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111."