Trucker's 22-month ban after driving HGV from Northampton to Wellingborough nearly twice over the limit

Magistrates banned a trucker for 22 months after hearing he was nearly double the drink-drive limit behind the wheel of a HGV driving from Northampton to Wellingborough last month.

Londoner Derek Rouse was spotted driving erratically by fellow motorists on the A45, then stopped on a roundabout even though he had right of way and jolted his Volvo lorry trying to get going again.

Police officers, who had tracked him from Earls Barton on November 4, finally pulled him over in the Finedon Road industrial estate in Wellingborough.

Breath tests later revealed 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath — the limit is 35.

The court heard that Rouse, aged 54, of Mount Road, Mitcham, had a previous conviction for being drunk in charge of a vehicle in 2013. He pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (December 6).