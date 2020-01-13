Trio of thieves stole car after taking keys from Northampton house

Thieves stole a Seat Alhambra car after taking the keys from a house in Northampton.

Police say two women and a man got into the prroperty in Hardlands Road, Duston, via an unlocked door between 8.30am and 9am on Saturday January 11.

They took keys and drove off in the white Seat Alhambra Xcellence TDI.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The first offender was a white woman in her late teens, of a large build with bright green hair and wearing black clothing.

"The second was also a white woman, in her mid-40s, of a large build and dressed in black. The third was a white man wearing a puffa-style jacket and driving a small silver van.

"Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident can call us on 101 with reference number 20000020286."