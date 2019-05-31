Trio of men threaten Northampton homeowner with ornamental knife

A CCTV has been released after three men broke into a house in Northampton and threatened the occupant with his own ornamental knife.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 22, between 9.30pm and 9.45pm, in Chertion Way, Rushmere, when three men broke the glass of a conservatory in the area, entered the property and threatened the occupant with his own ornamental knife.

Police confirmed today that they then stole the knife and jewellery before making off.

The men in the images or anyone who recognises them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

