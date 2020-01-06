Trio of masked burglars smash door to break into Northampton home

Three masked intruders smashed a door to break into a home in Northampton over the weekend, according to police.

The property on Ashley Way, Weston, was burgled sometime between 5pm on Saturday (January 4) and 12.20am yesterday (Sunday).

The burglary was on Ashley Way, Westone, Northampton. Photo: Google

The offenders broke in through the rear patio door before making an untidy search of the address but nothing was stolen, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

They are described as wearing dark clothing, gloves and had their faces covered.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 200000007402.