Tributes paid to 25-year-old Northampton murder victim Glenn Davies

Bunches of flowers have been left at the scene where Glenn Davies was attacked in Northampton on Saturday night.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said Glenn Davies, from Northampton, was assaulted in The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square shortly before midnight on Saturday, August 24.

Bunches of flowers have been attached to the fence outside the back entrance to the pub.

Paramedics attended the scene and he was transferred to the University Hospital in Coventry where he died at about 7.40pm yesterday (Sunday, August 25).

Bunches of flowers have since been left at the scene where Mr Davies was assaulted and a police cordon is still in place this evening (Monday).

One of the floral tributes reads: 'RIP Glenn. You're going to be missed.'

On Facebook Alicia O'Neill said: 'He was my beautiful niece's boyfriend and it has left her and I imagine his family totally distraught. My thoughts go out to his family and friends.'

Floral tributes have been left in Guildhall Road behind the Old Bank pub.

Laura Jane Wyatt added: 'Terribly sad and such a sad loss of a young man’s life.

'My thoughts are with the family and I cannot comprehend how they must feel.

'Town (not just Northampton) just aren’t safe anymore.'

Junior Miller said: 'RIP....what a terrible waste of young life.

'Thoughts with family and friends.

'Rest well young man.'

A 28-year-old Northampton man has today (Monday) been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned by detectives.

Officers are carrying out forensic checks at the scene and police are examining CCTV footage from the area, the spokesman said.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, from the EMSOU Major Crime Team, is leading the investigation. He said: “This was a pointless attack on a young man who was on a night out with friends in Northampton that has ended in tragedy.

“This is a fast-paced investigation and we have a large team of officers working on this case and we are actively pursuing several further lines of inquiry.

“I would ask anyone who has information about this incident or who may have been in The Old Bank pub from about 8.40pm until midnight on Saturday, to come forward and assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”