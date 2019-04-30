Trial over alleged murder of Northampton man shot to death in Upton

A murder trial over the death of a Northampton man who died after being shot last year will begin today.

Joshua Bains, 28, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest after he was found in Webb Drive, Upton, at about 9pm on October 4.

Today at Birmingham Crown Court (May 1), two men will stand trial for his murder.

They are: Jerome Smikle, 27, of St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton, charged with murder; Kayongo Shuleko, 26, from Edmonton, London, charged with murder. Lewis Carmody, 21, from Walker Street, Upton, is charged with assisting an offender.

The three men pleaded not guilty to the respective offences in February this year.