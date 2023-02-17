Trial date set for Northampton man charged with attempted murder over incident in February 2020
A trial date has been set for later this year
A trial date has been set for a Northampton man who was charged with attempted murder and accused of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm.
Paul Joseph Shaw, aged 34, was charged with attempted murder following an incident in Northampton in February 2020.
He appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on November 8, 2022 also accused of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm at Merthyr Road, Dallington. Shaw, of Eastern Avenue North, pleaded not guilty.
The courts confirmed today (Friday, February 17) that a trial date has been set for June 19 of this year at Northampton Crown Court.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Merthyr Road at around 9pm on February 26, 2020. Officers later confirmed a 30-year-old man was in a critical condition in hospital after sustaining serious injuries. The road remained cordoned off for up to 24 hours following the incident.