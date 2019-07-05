Trial date set for five charged with murder of Kettering man in Little Harrowden

The fifth person charged with the murder of a man in Little Harrowden has been remanded in custody ahead of his trial.

Sifian Ghilani, 19, of Winstanley Road, Wellingborough, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (July 2).

Police in Little Harrowden after the incident on June 21

He is charged with murder over the death of Stevie Pentelow, 44, of Kettering, following an incident in Hardwick Road on Friday, June 21.

Ghilani is due to stand trial with four others from January 27, 2020.

The four others charged with Mr Pentelow’s murder are:

Levar Thomas, 20, of Knox Road, Wellingborough

Sophie Hughes, 28, of Faraday Court, Thrapston

Tristan Patel, 18, of Newcomen Road, Wellingborough

A 15-year-old boy also from Wellingborough, who cannot legally be named because of his age

All the accused have been remanded in custody following earlier court appearances.