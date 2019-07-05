Trial date set for five charged with murder of Kettering man in Little Harrowden

The fifth person charged with the murder of a man in Little Harrowden has been remanded in custody ahead of his trial.
Sifian Ghilani, 19, of Winstanley Road, Wellingborough, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (July 2).
He is charged with murder over the death of Stevie Pentelow, 44, of Kettering, following an incident in Hardwick Road on Friday, June 21.
Ghilani is due to stand trial with four others from January 27, 2020.
The four others charged with Mr Pentelow’s murder are:
Levar Thomas, 20, of Knox Road, Wellingborough
Sophie Hughes, 28, of Faraday Court, Thrapston
Tristan Patel, 18, of Newcomen Road, Wellingborough
A 15-year-old boy also from Wellingborough, who cannot legally be named because of his age
All the accused have been remanded in custody following earlier court appearances.