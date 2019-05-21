Travellers told by police to move off Abington Park

A large encampment of Travellers have been told by Northamptonshire Police today to move on from one of Northampton's most popular parks.

The group of caravans were photographed on Northampton's Abington Park yesterday afternoon (Monday) hours after a group of Travellers were evicted from Dallington Park.

It has not been confirmed whether it is the same encampment.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire County Council today said: “The Countywide Traveller Unit (CTU) has visited and assessed the unauthorised encampment of caravans on Abington Park in Northampton.

“Northamptonshire Police are due to serve notice under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

“This will require the Travellers to leave the site by Wednesday morning.”