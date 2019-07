An encampment of travellers has been spotted on a field close to a primary school on a Northampton estate.

Around four caravans with accompanying vehicles have pitched up on the land close to the roundabout where St Crispins Drive approaches the A4500.

The land is one field over from St Luke's CEVA Primary School.

It is understood that the travellers arrived in St Crispins on Sunday afternoon (July 7).

Northamptonshire County Council's Travellers Unit has been contacted for a comment.