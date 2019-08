A man indecently exposed himself to "a number of people" on a canal towpath near Northampton.

The incident happened on the canal towpath near the Northampton arm of the Grand Union Canal between 6pm and 6.55pm on Monday (August 26)

Police

The offender is described as a white man about 5ft 8in tall - at the time he was topless, wearing light blue jeans and holding a large bottle of cider.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.