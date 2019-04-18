Tools stolen from vans in Corby

A number of tools were stolen from vans in Brigadier Way in Weldon, Corby.

The incident happened between 2.45am and 3am on Tuesday (April 16), when a group of males broke into the vans and stole a number of items including various Dewalt and Makita power tools.

Most of the Dewalt power tools were labelled with the letters J+R and a Paslode nail gun was labelled with the words WC Contractors.

The offenders made their escape in a silver/green estate car.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.