Thugs assaulted 17-year-old e-scooter rider in Northampton park and took his rucksack

A17-year-old was robbed in a Northampton park as he rode an e-scooter.

The teen was assaulted in Becketts Park by two males between 10pm and 10.30pm on Thursday (December 9).

The pair stole the boy’s rucksack containing college work, cash, bank cards and his driving licence, as well as taking the hired Voi scooter from him.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A 17-year-old Northampton boy arrested in connection with the incident has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

One suspect is described as a white male, aged 17 to 19, with a small beard, who wore a beanie hat and dark clothing.