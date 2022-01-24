Thug made secret recordings of woman then tracked her to Northampton hotel and booked himself into room next door
Judge jails 32-year-old for four years over charges of assault and stalking
A Northampton man who hid a camera inside his former partner’s home to make secret recordings has been jailed for four years.
Jamie Robinson, aged 32, turned up at various places unexpectedly — including at the woman's home and workplace — and also stalked her by using digital devices to listen in to conversations.
On one occasion, he tracked her down to to a hotel where she was staying with a friend and booked himself into an adjacent room.
Robinson, of Grafton Way, Duston, admitted three charges of causing actual bodily harm, assault and stalking when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court last month. On Thursday (January 20) a Crown Court judge sentenced him to four years and issued a ten-year restraining order.
PC Thomas Rosignoli, of Northamptonshire Police Domestic Abuse Team led the investigation.
He said: “I welcome the sentence handed down to Jamie Robinson yesterday as it reflects his calculated, obsessive behaviour, and the extreme lengths he went to in order to try and keep this woman in his grip.
“The woman in this case has shown great bravery in standing up to Robinson and reporting his awful actions to us. I hope the conclusion of this case allows her some closure and an opportunity to move on and hopefully find someone who will treat her well, as she deserves.
“To hide a camera in someone’s home is a gross invasion of their privacy and the level of stalking involved in this case has thankfully been reflected in the length of the sentenced handed out.
“Northamptonshire Police takes all forms of domestic abuse incredibly seriously. If you are affected by it, please have confidence in reporting it to us – we will listen, we will believe you, and we will support you throughout our investigation.”