Thug attacks and robs same man twice in as many days in Northampton town centre

A man was attacked and robbed by the same person in Northampton town centre two days in a row, according to police.

The victim was in Sheep Street when another man stepped out from the grounds of Holy Sepulchre Church and punched him at around 12.45pm on Tuesday, October 1.

The man was attacked on Sheep Street and dragged into the grounds of the Holy Sepulchre Church. Photo: Google

He was pulled into the church grounds, further assaulted and robbed of his phone and a bank card.

Two men, believed to be builders, came over to intervene but were turned away by people with the suspect.

Then at around 1.30pm the following day, the victim was targeted by the same offender in Lower Mounts, who again struck him and took items from his pockets, helped by two other men.

The main suspect in both incidents is described as a white man, aged around 45, 5ft 8in of skinny build, who wore a black beanie hat, black top and trousers.

Anyone who saw either incident or has information about the identity of the suspect, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.