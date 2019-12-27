Three men seen leaving Northampton house after breaking in

Three men were seen leaving a Northampton house after breaking in and stealing electronic devices.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the burglary in Streatfield Road, Northampton, between 3.50am and 4am on Monday (December 23).

The offenders gained access to the house via the front door, and were seen leaving the address and getting into a nearby blue Volkswagen Beetle-style car. An electronic tablet device and mobile phone were stolen.

All three offenders are described as males. The first was bald, wearing a hooded jacket, shorts and flip flops and carrying a carrier bag. The second was wearing a white hooded top and shorts and the third was wearing a beanie hat with a hoodie and dark trousers.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000685148.