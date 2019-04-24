Three men plead not guilty to murder of Daventry man at Northampton flat

Three of the five men charged with killing a 23-year-old Daventry man pleaded not guilty to his murder today.

Reece Ottaway was stabbed to death during an incident at Northampton's Cordwainer House, Byfield Road, in the early hours of February 1.

The five men charged with his murder appeared at Northampton Crown Court today to enter guilty or not guilty pleas to the killing.

They are: Ethan Sterling, 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs; Jordan Crowley, 20, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston; Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton; Adison Smith, 19, of no fixed address; and Cameron Higgs, 19, of Chestnut Close, Milton Malsor.

Sterling, Crowley and Drage all pleaded not guilty to murder.

However, the group is also charged with conspiracy to Reece of money and drugs between Janaury 30 and February 2 - which Crowley pleaded guilty to.

Drage and Sterling pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to rob.

Smith and Higgs could not be arraigned at today's hearing and will enter their pleas at a later date.

The murder trial is set to start on September 24. All five men were remanded into custody.