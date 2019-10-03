Three lambs killed and slaughtered in Northamptonshire as sheep butchers strike again

Three lambs were killed and slaughtered in Northamptonshire in another incident of sheep butchery in the county this year.

Police were called to a field off the A428 in Denton after the animals’ remains were found last Wednesday (September 25).

The lamb remains were found in a field off the A428 in Denton. Photo: Google

It is believed they had been killed in the previous 36 hours, a police spokesman said.

The incident is being linked to Operation Stock, the investigation into the illegal butchery and theft of sheep and lambs across the county.

Anyone with information about the latest incident, or any suspicious activity in rural areas or around livestock, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, citing Operation Stock.