Three arrested as armed police halt suspected getaway car on M1 in Northamptonshire

Three men were arrested following a dramatic stop by police vehicles on the M1 on Thursday night (October 14).

Armed Response Vehicle officers blocked in a silver Audi at high speed heading north following up reports of a lorry being broken into which parked in the service area at junction 15A.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: "Two males were seen getting out of a silver Audi using an angle grinder to cut open a HGV to steal some tools.

Police stopped the silver Audi on the M1 near Watford Gap services last night

"Our officers deployed at 11.20pm and the car was stopped using Tactical Pursuit And Containment tactics near Watford Gap services minutes later.