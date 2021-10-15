Three arrested as armed police halt suspected getaway car on M1 in Northamptonshire
Vehicles used to block Audi after HGV break-in at motorway services
Three men were arrested following a dramatic stop by police vehicles on the M1 on Thursday night (October 14).
Armed Response Vehicle officers blocked in a silver Audi at high speed heading north following up reports of a lorry being broken into which parked in the service area at junction 15A.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: "Two males were seen getting out of a silver Audi using an angle grinder to cut open a HGV to steal some tools.
"Our officers deployed at 11.20pm and the car was stopped using Tactical Pursuit And Containment tactics near Watford Gap services minutes later.
"Three men aged between 26 and 31 have then arrested."