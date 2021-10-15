Three arrested as armed police halt suspected getaway car on M1 in Northamptonshire

Vehicles used to block Audi after HGV break-in at motorway services

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:25 pm
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:26 pm

Three men were arrested following a dramatic stop by police vehicles on the M1 on Thursday night (October 14).

Armed Response Vehicle officers blocked in a silver Audi at high speed heading north following up reports of a lorry being broken into which parked in the service area at junction 15A.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: "Two males were seen getting out of a silver Audi using an angle grinder to cut open a HGV to steal some tools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police stopped the silver Audi on the M1 near Watford Gap services last night

"Our officers deployed at 11.20pm and the car was stopped using Tactical Pursuit And Containment tactics near Watford Gap services minutes later.

"Three men aged between 26 and 31 have then arrested."