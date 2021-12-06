Three arrested after police find cannabis in uninsured Vauxhall Vectra on M1 at Northampton

Police arrested three men after finding cannabis and blades in an uninsured car stopped on the M1 near Northampton.

Road Crime Team officers intercepted the Vauxhall Vectra heading south near junction 15A on Tuesday (November 30).

Three men inside were found to be in possession of cannabis, pliers and blades.

Police stopped the uninsured Vectra heading south on the M1 near Northampton