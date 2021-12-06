Three arrested after police find cannabis in uninsured Vauxhall Vectra on M1 at Northampton
Vehicle intercepted close to junction 15A on the motorway
Monday, 6th December 2021, 12:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 12:40 pm
Police arrested three men after finding cannabis and blades in an uninsured car stopped on the M1 near Northampton.
Road Crime Team officers intercepted the Vauxhall Vectra heading south near junction 15A on Tuesday (November 30).
Three men inside were found to be in possession of cannabis, pliers and blades.
The trio — all aged between 22 and 32 — were arrested on suspicion of traffic and possession offences and going equipped to steal. They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.