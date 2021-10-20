Three arrested after car crash turns into street fight outside popular Northampton pub

Three men were arrested after a car crash turned into a fight outside a popular Northampton pub in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two BMWs and a Mercedes were involved in a shunt just after midnight, close to the Spread Eagle in Wellingborough Road.

Officers revealed the occupants of all three vehicles were then involved in a fight which resulted in more damage to the vehicles — a BMW X6, BMW 5 series and a Mercedes 300.

Three cars were involved in the shunt in Wellingborough Road in the early hours of Sunday morning

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Two 21-year-old men and a third male aged 42 have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.