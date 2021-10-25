Three arrested after car crash turns into street fight on busy Northampton street
Two BMWs and a Mercedes involved in shunt in Wellingborough Road
Three men were arrested after a car crash turned into a fight on a busy Northampton street in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Two BMWs and a Mercedes were involved in a shunt just after midnight, in Wellingborough Road.
Officers revealed the occupants of all three vehicles were then involved in a fight which resulted in more damage to the vehicles — a BMW X6, BMW 5 series and a Mercedes 300.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Two 21-year-old men and a third male aged 42 have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
"We are asking for witnesses to the incident or anybody with information which could help our investigation to call 101 using incident number 21000603453, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."
Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated that the incident happened outside a pub in Northampton. This was information supplied by Northamptonshire Police. We have since been informed this was incorrect. The report has now been amended.