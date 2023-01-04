A direct appeal to a teenager who absconded from St Andrew’s in Northampton has been launched by police.

Johnny Brady, who is 19, absconded from the Billing Road hospital four days ago on December 31 at around 3.30pm. He has been missing since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police said he was serving a hospital order following convictions relating to serious assault and arson offences.

Northamptonshire Police released a new photo (left) of absconded arsonist Johnny Brady as they appeal directly to him to return to St Andrew's.

Officers continue to look for Brady and the force is now making a direct appeal to the teenager to return to the hospital, which they say he has done after previously absconding.

Detective Sergeant Torie Harrison said: “Johnny - if you’re reading this, we are getting really concerned for your welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how cold it is outside, especially at night, and we want to do all we can to return you to hospital to focus on your treatment needs. This is not about ‘punishing’ you for absconding, but about protecting you from harm.

“We know you have previously absconded and returned so please reach out by giving us a call on 999 or letting support network know where you are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day that Brady absconded, another patient also escaped. He was later found and returned.

In response to questions about how two patients were able to abscond from the secure facility and what would be done to make sure it does not happen again, the hospital released the below statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A St Andrew’s spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the police with their investigation into finding Johnny Brady. We are urging him to return to us as soon as possible so he can continue with his treatment.

“A patient who absconded for a brief period on New Year's Eve is now back in our care, and we are undertaking a full investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to patient confidentiality we are unable to provide any more details at this stage.”

Brady is described as white, about 5ft 9in and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, and black coloured trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad