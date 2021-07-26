This is where a police speed camera van is parked in Northampton today
Police have set up a speed camera in Northampton today (Monday, July 26).
The van is parked up on a grass verge on Bants Lane as part of ongoing speed checks in the town.
Can I drive 10% + 2 above the speed limit and not get caught?
According to the RAC, fixed speed cameras have a set trigger for catching people speeding, however, it is unconfirmed what most are set at so it's not worth gambling and assuming they give you 10% - never exceed the speed limit.
The law states that you are liable for a speeding fine as soon as you exceed the limit, so if you’re doing 31mph in a 30 limit or 71mph on a motorway, you’re breaking the law and could receive a fine.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) recommends giving drivers a so-called ‘10% plus 2’ leeway, to aid police officers in using 'discretion', however, this is just a recommendation, not the law.