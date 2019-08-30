'This is sickening and needs to stop!' Yet another load of sheep butchered near Northampton

A call for the 'sickening' attacks on livestock to end has been made after 10 sheep were illegally slaughtered near Northampton overnight.

Ewes and lambs were killed and butchered in fields near Harpole sometime between 6pm yesterday (Thursday, August 29) and 3am this morning.

The lambs found butchered in a field near Whilton in a separate incident. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Georgia Green, who is the daughter of the farmer whose livestock were attacked, pleaded on Facebook for anyone with information to come forward.

She wrote: "If anyone has seen anything please get in touch, this really is sickening and needs to stop!

"Not only this is disgusting and horrible for the animals but it’s also peoples livelihoods and it needs to be stopped.

"If you have any details or saw anything at all please do message me and we will pass it onto the police. Thank you in advance."

An overnight police patrol found the remains of 10 lambs after coming across an insecure field near the double roundabout where Sandy Lane meets Roman Road and Berrywood Road.

Daventry Neighbourhood Sergeant Sam Dobbs tweeted he was 'sad' to report the attack, adding: "These animals not allowed to be in (regulated) food chain due to ongoing meds."

The latest attack takes the number of sheep killed in Northamptonshire since February to more than 100, while 263 ewes and lambs have been stolen.

So far two people have been arrested and bailed in relation to the illegal butcheries and four properties in Coventry have been raided.

The investigation, called Operation Stock, has seen increased rural patrols, including drones with thermal imaging cameras used to monitor flocks overnight and look out for suspicious activity.

Officers are also working with other forces, including Warwickshire and Leicestershire, which have also seen similar illegal sheep butchery reports.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit Northamptonshire Police's website, quoting Operation Stock.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.