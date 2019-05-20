‘Thirsty’ distraction burglar steals purse in Corby

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a distraction burglary in Llewelyn Walk, Corby.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 18, between 11.30am and midday, when a man knocked on a door in the area and asked for a glass of water.

He then stole a purse from inside the house before making off.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his late 20s and slim with dark scruffy hair.

He was wearing a black top with a grey fleece over the top.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.