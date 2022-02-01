Thieves steal van, bikes and quad bike during night-time break-in next to A43 near Silverstone F1 track
Hunt is on for three males who forced their way into commercial unit
Detectives have launched a manhunt for three thieves who stole a van, two motorbikes and a quad bike during a break-in.
Officers say the trio — wearing dark-coloured clothing — forced their way into a unit at Shacks Farm Barn, next to the the A43 near Silverstone race track, between 9pm and 10.30pm last Wednesday (January 26).
They fled via a farm track towards Whittlebury. The van was later recovered.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone or a vehicle acting suspiciously in the area or who may have captured footage of such vehicles travelling in convoy on CCTV or dashcam.
"Anyone who has information which could assist our investigation, please call 101 or using incident number 22000052181 or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."