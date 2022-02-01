Thieves steal van, bikes and quad bike during night-time break-in next to A43 near Silverstone F1 track

Detectives have launched a manhunt for three thieves who stole a van, two motorbikes and a quad bike during a break-in.

Officers say the trio — wearing dark-coloured clothing — forced their way into a unit at Shacks Farm Barn, next to the the A43 near Silverstone race track, between 9pm and 10.30pm last Wednesday (January 26).

They fled via a farm track towards Whittlebury. The van was later recovered.

Shacks Farm Barn is about two miles along the A43 from Silverstone circuit

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone or a vehicle acting suspiciously in the area or who may have captured footage of such vehicles travelling in convoy on CCTV or dashcam.