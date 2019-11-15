Thieves steal two year old's Christmas and birthday present from village near Northampton

The mother of a two-year-old boy has launched a desperate appeal to find her son's Christmas and present after it was stolen this week.

The 4x4 jeep and trailer is a one of a kind specialist vehicle which was handmade to look like a mini Landrover Defender.

Lorna Finch had bought it for her son Brodie's third birthday and Christmas present and it was being stored in a unit in Castle Ashby ahead of the big day.

However this week it was cruelly stolen from a container at the Park Hill Equestrian Centre in Castle Ashby and the family has now launched a desperate appeal to find the vehicle in time for Christmas and Brodie's birthday in January.

Lorna said: "It's a one of a kind vehicle that was made by a man for his children, and we purchased it off of him at the start of the year when his children had outgrown it.

"We were saving it to give to our son for his joint Christmas and birthday present this year.

"Its very distinctive and would be easily identifiable.

"I need to get this back for my son."

The jeep was stolen sometime between 8.30pm on Tuesday (November 12) and 4am Wednesday (November 13).

Construction tools were also taken during the break in.

A reward is currently being offered for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.