Brazen thieves have stolen the cash machine from the main reception at Kettering General Hospital.

Confirming the theft, a Northants Police spokesman said: “It happened at about 2.45am yesterday (Monday, August 5) when a group of three men stole the cash machine from the foyer and made off.

“We are appealing for witnesses.”

Anybody who has any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.