Thieves smash tills with sledgehammers in break at Northampton Marks and Spencer

A Northampton Marks and Spencer store was badly damaged in an overnight robbery this week.

Staff arrived at the Marks and Spencer Food Hall in Sixfields yesterday morning (November 21) to find the supermarket had been broken into during the night.

CCTV revealed how, at 1am that morning, two unknown males broke in, stole money from the tills and smashed the glass door and tills using sledgehammers.

A quantity of cash was stolen but the store was able to open on the same day.

Anyone with information about the break in can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.