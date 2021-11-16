Thieves ransack house and steal "large amounts of cash" during Towcester break-in
Detectives are appealing for witness over Saturday night burglary
Thieves made off with what police are describing as "large amounts of cash" after breaking into a house in Towcester on Saturday night.
Detectives say raiders ransacked the property in Belle Field after gaining entry between 8.30pm and 8.50pm but have not disclosed if anything else was taken, nor if the property was occupied at the time.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Our officers would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Belle Field area of Towcester on Saturday (November 13).
"Witnesses or anyone with information — particularly anyone who may have doorbell or security camera footage — is asked to call police on 101 using incident number 21000662874 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."