Thieves ransack house and steal "large amounts of cash" during Towcester break-in

Thieves made off with what police are describing as "large amounts of cash" after breaking into a house in Towcester on Saturday night.

Detectives say raiders ransacked the property in Belle Field after gaining entry between 8.30pm and 8.50pm but have not disclosed if anything else was taken, nor if the property was occupied at the time.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Our officers would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Belle Field area of Towcester on Saturday (November 13).

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Towcester on Saturday night