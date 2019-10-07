Thieves cut through locks to steal £600 bike in Kettering

An expensive bicycle was stolen in Kettering's town centre after locks used to secure it were cut.

Police are appealing for information after the theft in Gold Street between 3pm and 3.30pm on Saturday (October 5).

Police are investigating

The owner of a silver Scott 500 bike - worth about £600 - discovered it had been taken from cycle racks outside Boots.

Two locks which had been used to secure it had been cut through.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw the theft or has information about it, or the whereabouts of the stolen bicycle, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."