Thief snatches woman's handbag after punching her in the face in Northamptonshire

A woman was punched in the face by a female attacker before having her handbag snatched in Northamptonshire in a daylight robbery.

An unknown woman approached her from behind while walking in Daventry between 4.45pm and 5pm on Saturday (August 24).

The woman was attacked in the alleyway between Warwick Street and West View in Daventry. Photo: Google

She grabbed the victim around the neck, turned her around and punched her in the face while shouting at her and trying to steal her handbag in the alleyway between Warwick Street and West View.

The suspect then grabbed the purse and ran off, but dropped it when the victim shouted for help and members of the public came to her aid - she ran off towards the town centre.

The attacker is described as white, aged in her 40s, around 5ft 2in, of slight build with mousey grey hair and missing most of her front teeth.

She wore a dark coloured jacket, blue jeans and a dark flat cap and spoke with an accent described as eastern European.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident number 19000450417.