Thief drives off in £40,000 pick-up after stealing keys during Northampton break-in
Toyota Hilux and wallet with bank cards taken from Lumbertubs property
A thief drove off in a pick-up after stealing the keys during a Northampton break-in last week.
Detectives revealed the Toyota Hilux Invincible — worth up to £40,000 new — was taken following the burglary at a property in Burford Avenue, Lumbertubs, between midnight and 7am, on Thursday (July 29).
A wallet was also stolen containing a bank card which was subsequently used at a Northampton convenience store later that day.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area and may be able to help their investigations to call 101 using incident number 21000424541.