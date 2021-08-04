Thief drives off in £40,000 pick-up after stealing keys during Northampton break-in

A thief drove off in a pick-up after stealing the keys during a Northampton break-in last week.

Detectives revealed the Toyota Hilux Invincible — worth up to £40,000 new — was taken following the burglary at a property in Burford Avenue, Lumbertubs, between midnight and 7am, on Thursday (July 29).

A wallet was also stolen containing a bank card which was subsequently used at a Northampton convenience store later that day.

Police are appealing for witnesses following Thursday's burglary