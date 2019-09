A man has admitted stealing from four motor vehicles in Northampton after being arrested by police officers dedicated to investigating burglaries.

Romans Kacailo pleaded guilty to an offence in Clarke Road in November, 2018, two offences in Hebert Street and Elgin Street in May this year, and an offence in Stanhope Road this month.

Northampton Magistrates Court

The 27-year-old, of no fixed abode, will be sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 30).