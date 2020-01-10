'They will not win this battle': Harry Dunn family slams US Government for opposing potential Anne Sacoolas extradition

Harry Dunn's family criticised the US Government for continuing to oppose the potential extradition of the American woman accused of killing the Northamptonshire teenager.

A Secretary of State spokeswoman said its position remains that Anne Sacoolas will not return to the UK during a press conference yesterday (Thursday, January 10).

Family spokesman Radd Seiger said: "The extradition request has not even been presented yet and the world knows what needs to happen now.

"There is no other way. Anne Sacoolas must return, and she will.

"If [US President Donald] Trump and his cronies believe for one second this is a battle they are going to win, they’ll be sorely disappointed. They won’t."

Harry, 19, died in hospital after the crash with a car while riding his motorcycle on the B4031 between RAF Croughton and the village of Croughton on August 27.

Harry Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger (centre) with Harry's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn. Photo: Getty Images

Mrs Sacoolas refuses to come back to Britain on her own accord after claiming diplomatic immunity through her husband and flying to the US, despite initially co-operating with police.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving last month and the Home Office is working on an extradition application.

But the US Government has previously expressed its dismay at the charging decision and Harry's family were told at The White House that Mrs Sacoolas would never return.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed the case with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during an official meeting in Washington on Wednesday.

When asked if Mrs Sacoolas' extradition was ruled out, US Government spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said during a press conference after the meeting: "The Secretary has made it clear both publicly and privately to the Foreign Secretary."

Mr Seiger said the comment came as no surprise. He said: "The US Government continues to behave lawlessly, flouting international law and abusing its power.

"We have all come to expect that of them and the whole world, including all decent Americans, is watching their behaviour in disgust.

"Harry Dunn’s family, on the other hand, believe in upholding the rule of law and are simply, respectfully as always, allowing the legal process to play out."

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has been contacted for comment.