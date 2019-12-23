“They will be going to prison for a very long time': Sentencing date for father and son behind Northampton jewellers robbery

A father and his son are expected to be jailed 'for a very long time' next month after being found guilty of plotting a 'terrifying' robbery at a jeweller's in Northampton town centre.

Elliott and Connor Burton are due to be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on January 7, over the raid on Michael Jones Jeweller in Gold Street in December last year.

Elliott (left) and Connor Burton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “Connor and Elliot Burton denied these offences, right up to the judge’s summing up at the end of a three week trial.

“Their denials included bringing in new lines of defence for which the investigating officers, DC Scarth and DS Lowe, diligently investigated and were able to provide evidence to refute each assertion made.

“Despite all of the court room drama, they couldn’t hide their guilt from the jury, and I am pleased to say that they will now be going to prison for a very long time.”

During the trial, the court heard how at around 10.35am on December 14, 2018, stunned shoppers watched as a white BMW 1 series car was used to ram the front of the shop, injuring one staff member and one customer.

Five masked men armed with hammers and machetes then went into the store and smashed up display cabinets, stealing high-value Rolex watches and diamond jewellery, before fleeing down the pavement in a car later found burned out.

DI Barnes said: “This was an exceptionally distressing incident for the staff involved and I would like to extend my thanks to them and to Michael Jones Jeweller for the support they have given us throughout this investigation.

“This has been a long and complex case to investigate with multiple lines of enquiry, but the team at Northamptonshire Police have shown true diligence and professionalism, which has led to these guilty verdicts.

On Friday (December 20), Elliott Burton, 49, of Drayton Court, Kings Heath, Birmingham, was convicted of conspiring to commit robbery at Michael Jones jewellers and conspiring to rob a jewellers in Wood Street, Swindon.

Connor Burton, 27, of Manilla Road, Birmingham, was only convicted over the Northampton raid on Friday but the jury decided he was involved in the Swindon plot too today (Monday).

Investigations into a number of other people suspected of involvement in the robbery continue, a police spokesman said.

