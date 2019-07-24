These are the latest motorists to be sentenced for drink or drug driving in Northamptonshire

The latest list of motorists caught drink or drug-driving in Northamptonshire has been released by police.

Northamptonshire Police is cracking down on offenders this summer with a pledge to publicly name those who break the law.

Northamptonshire Police's summer drink and drug-driving campaign. Photo: Northamptonshire Police/Twitter

Caught driving under the influence of alcohol:

Aiden Hill, 22, of Gladstone Street, Rothwell, 12-month disqualification from driving and fines and costs totalling £315.

Adam Lofthouse, 46, of Vicarage Fields, Walton-on-Thames, 18-month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £290.

Leigh Lewis, 50, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, 30-month disqualification, an eight-week suspended prison sentence, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £200.

Toms Sumanis, 26, of Hervey Street, Northampton, 12-month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £490.

Alexandru Iacob, 34, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, 12-month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £507.

Gareth Boby, 26, of Flaxlands Court, Northampton, 12-month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £215.

Jay Lawrence, 36, of no fixed address, 36-month disqualification, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £175.

Lukasz Celuch, 37, of Lynmouth Drive, Wigston, 12-month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £317.

Oliver Hanwell, 23, of Lanercost Walk, Northampton, 18-month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £460.

Paula Clay, 54, Gelder Beck Road, Scunthorpe, 22-month disqualification, a community order and fines and costs totalling £170.

Radek Czapski, 41, of Benbow Close, Daventry, 40-month disqualification, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £175.

Steven Brookes, 60, of Corran Close, Northampton, 52-month disqualification, ten-week imprisonment and fines and costs totalling £207.

Thomas Addison, 42, of Shelley Road, Wellingborough, 40-month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £393.

Vasile Mihalache, 22, of Shelley Street, Northampton, 12-month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £301.

Failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis:

Andrew McKay, 30, of Pendle Avenue, Kettering, 36-month disqualification, eight-week suspended prison sentence and fines and costs totalling £207.