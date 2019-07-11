These are the latest motorists to be sentenced for drink or drug driving in Northamptonshire

The latest collection of motorists caught drink or drug-driving in Northamptonshire has been released by police.

Northamptonshire Police is cracking down on offenders this summer with a pledge to publicly name those who break the law.

Northamptonshire Police's summer drink and drug-driving campaign. Photo: Northamptonshire Police/Twitter

Caught driving under the influence of alcohol:

Gabriel Hortopan, 32, was given a 20 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £434.

Stephen Adamu, 59, was given a 20 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £390.

Michael McHugh, 34, was given an 80 month disqualification, a community order and fines and costs totalling £170.

Hilary Dargue, 66, was given a 12 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £253.

Marcel Vollings, 36, was given 17 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £365.

Vikesh Ram, 34, was given a 40 month disqualification, a six-week suspended prison sentence, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £200.

Michael McNamara, 52, was given a 12 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £592.

Troy Johnston, 27, was given a 17 month disqualification, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £170.

Eriks Zilinskis, 49, was given a 24 month disqualification, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £170.

Daniel Ficleanu, 30, was given 10 penalty points and fines and costs totalling £440.

Jake Dairy, 22, was given a 16 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £440.

Shirley Vaughan, 44, was given a 16 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £235.

Kyle Murrie, 22, was given a 17 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £440.

Stephanie Kuhlke, 30, was given a 16 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £235.

Philomena Hikman, 41, was given a 28 month disqualification, a community order, and fines and costs totalling £170.

Ratan Bhatia, 51, was given a 24 month disqualification, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £170.

Tom Hunt, 19, was given a 12 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £235.

Caught driving under the influence of drugs:

James McClafferty, 36, was given an 18 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £235.

Laith Al-Shaikly, 25, was given a 16 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £175.