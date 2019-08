This is not a list of all offenders jailed who went through the court system, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Northamptonshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs/and or details of the case to the public.

1. Aaron Muggleton, 25 Muggleton, formerly of Alexandra Street, Kettering, was convicted of murdering Simon Mushonga as he celebrated his birthday in Kettering last December. He will serve a minimum of 17 years after being given a life sentence Northamptonshire Police other Buy a Photo

2. Luke Bosworth, 30 Bosworth, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two knifepoint robberies in St James, Northampton. Sentenced to six years and nine months in prison Northamptonshire Police other Buy a Photo

3. Mindaugas Kaminskas, 29 Juozas Meilunas, 51, was killed by Kaminskas at a flat in Kettering, sometime in October 2018. He was found on Boxing Day. Kaminskas was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 19 years Northamptonshire Police other Buy a Photo

4. Anthony Carey, 29 Pleaded guilty to rape, kidnap and assault and sentenced to 14 years and four months. Wearing a mask, he targeted a woman walking along a Daventry street. Forcing her into the car he violently raped her down a secluded farm track Northamptonshire Police other Buy a Photo

View more