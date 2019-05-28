These are the 16 streets with most reports of violence and sexual offences in Northampton in 2019

This data is based on the latest available information from police.uk, which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in March 2019 - the latest crime statistics available. There were a total of 278 violence and sexual offences reports in Northampton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Bradshaw Street There were 12 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Bradshaw Street

2. Cliftonville There were 11 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Cliftonville

3. Bridge Street There were 10 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Bridge Street

4. Mercer's Row There were 10 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Mercer's Row

