There were a total of 278 violence and sexual offences reports in Northampton in March 2019

These are the 16 streets with most reports of violence and sexual offences in Northampton according to latest police figures

The latest crime figures for Northampton have been made available by Northamptonshire Police, revealing the areas which have had the most reports of violence and sexual offences.

This data is based on the latest available information from police.uk, which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in March 2019 - the latest crime statistics available. There were a total of 278 violence and sexual offences reports in Northampton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 12 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Bradshaw Street

1. Bradshaw Street

There were 11 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Cliftonville

2. Cliftonville

There were 10 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Bridge Street

3. Bridge Street

There were 10 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Mercer's Row

4. Mercer's Row

