These are the 14 Northampton streets with the highest number of reported crimes in autumn 2019

The Northampton streets with the highest number of reports of crime in autumn 2019 have been revealed by police.

According to police data there were 653 crimes reported in Northampton centre in September 2019, with violence and sexual offences being the most common with 199 reports. These are the 14 streets which saw the highest frequency of crime in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Abington Street There were 35 reports of crime on or near Abington Street in September 2019

2. Bridge Street There were 27 reports of crime on or near Bridge Street in September 2019

3. Gold Street There were 20 reports of crime on or near Gold Street in September 2019

4. Upper Mounts There were 19 reports of crime on or near Upper Mounts in September 2019

