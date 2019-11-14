There were 653 crimes reported in Northampton centre in September 2019

These are the 14 Northampton streets with the highest number of reported crimes in autumn 2019

The Northampton streets with the highest number of reports of crime in autumn 2019 have been revealed by police.

According to police data there were 653 crimes reported in Northampton centre in September 2019, with violence and sexual offences being the most common with 199 reports. These are the 14 streets which saw the highest frequency of crime in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Abington Street

2. Bridge Street

3. Gold Street

4. Upper Mounts

