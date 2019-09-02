These are the 14 Northampton streets where you're most likely to get mugged
The Northampton streets with the most reports of muggings in the last seven months have been revealed by police.
According to police data, there have been a total of 120 mugging crimes in Northampton between January and July 2019. These are the 14 Northampton streets which experienced the highest frequency of "theft from person" crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Bridge Street
There were 31 theft from person crimes on or near Bridge Street from January to July 2019