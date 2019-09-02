There have been 120 mugging crimes in Northampton between January and July 2019

These are the 14 Northampton streets where you're most likely to get mugged

The Northampton streets with the most reports of muggings in the last seven months have been revealed by police.

According to police data, there have been a total of 120 mugging crimes in Northampton between January and July 2019. These are the 14 Northampton streets which experienced the highest frequency of "theft from person" crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 31 theft from person crimes on or near Bridge Street from January to July 2019

1. Bridge Street

There were 31 theft from person crimes on or near Bridge Street from January to July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were 18 theft from person crimes on or near Abington Street from January to July 2019

2. Abington Street

There were 18 theft from person crimes on or near Abington Street from January to July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were seven theft from person crimes on or near Greyfriars from January to July 2019

3. Greyfriars

There were seven theft from person crimes on or near Greyfriars from January to July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were four theft from person crimes on or near St Giles' Square from January to July 2019

4. St Giles' Square

There were four theft from person crimes on or near St Giles' Square from January to July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4