There were 143 anti-social behaviour crimes across Northampton in October 2019

These are the 10 Northampton streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour crime

The streets in Northampton with the highest reports of anti-social behaviour have been revealed in the latest police figures.

These figures are based on crimes in October 2019, the latest information available from police.uk. In this period there were 143 anti-social behaviour crimes across Northampton. Listed are the 10 streets with the most reported crimes. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Gold Street

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Gold Street in October 2019
2. Grafton Street

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Grafton Street in October 2019
3. Millhouse Court

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Millhouse Court in October 2019
4. Towcester Road

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Towcester Road in October 2019
