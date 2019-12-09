These are the 10 Northampton streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour crime
The streets in Northampton with the highest reports of anti-social behaviour have been revealed in the latest police figures.
These figures are based on crimes in October 2019, the latest information available from police.uk. In this period there were 143 anti-social behaviour crimes across Northampton. Listed are the 10 streets with the most reported crimes. Images are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Gold Street
There were five reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Gold Street in October 2019